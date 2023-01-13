Skip to main content

Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins

Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.

Just bare 4 nights ago, the Georgia Bulldogs hoisted their the National Championship trophy for the 2nd straight year in a row. Prior to the historic run, it had been 41 years since the Bulldogs had won a title. 

Experiencing this type of success at the rate the Bulldogs have after going  through a drought as long as Georgia would lead many to believe that Kirby Smart and company feel as they can "kick their feet up" and finally relax. However, that could not be further from the truth.

Today marks the first day of the recruiting contact period. Which means that from January 13th until January 28th, college coaches will be able to travel to high schools and meet with recruits in person. The Georgia Football Twitter accounted posted this morning that 10 UGA Football coaches plan to visit 10 different Georgia high schools today, totaling 100 in just a 24 hour period.

While numerous other programs and coaches will surely be busy on the recruiting end for the next 15 days. The work ethic and consistency of the Georgia coaching staff makes it easy to see why the Bulldogs have been so dominant as of late.

