Georgia Defeats Auburn 76-64

The Georgia Bulldogs began their SEC revenge tour tonight as they defeated the Auburn Tigers 76-64. The win marked the 11th of the season for the team and extended their home win streak to 9 games (the team has not lost a home matchup all season).

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 11-point lead about midway through the first half. However, after a near 5-minute cold stretch of shooting, the Tigers were able to tie the game at 21 a piece. Luckily for the Dawgs, their consistent shooting and Auburn’s lack thereof allowed for them to take a 38-30 to the locker room.

Auburn forward Johni Broome went down about midway through the first half with what appeared to be an injury to his right ankle. Fortunately for the Tigers, Broome returned to the floor a few minutes later and finished the night leading the Tigers in points and rebounds.

The Bulldogs held onto their lead for for most of the 2nd half. However, a late surge saw the Bulldogs lead extend to 13 with 6:01 left to go in the game. The double-digit deficit proved to be too large to overcome for the Tigers.

Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo were the leading scorers for the Bulldogs. The duo finished the night with 26 and 17 points (respectively) combining for 43 of Georgia’s 76 offensive points. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the teams in rebounds with 9 and had 9 points as well.

Despite missing a portion of the first half, Auburn forward Johni Broome led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points and rebounds with 12. Broome was just one of two players to reach the 10-point mark for the Tigers and the only player to reach more than 15.

The Bulldogs will continue their SEC gauntlet as they travel to Gainesville this Saturday to take on their rival the Florida Gators. They will return to Athens just a few days later to take on the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.

