Georgia Falls to Wake Forrest 71-81

It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forrest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half.

The Demon Deacons quickly race to a 41-22 lead at the half and never lost the lead after that. Wake Forrest guard Daivien Williamson led the charge, scoring 15 points in the first half before finishing with 24 points on the night. Williamson was 1 of 2 players to score over 20 points for Wake Forrest, while Georgia's highest scorers Terry Roberts and Mardrez McBride finished the night with only 13 points.

The Bulldogs shot just 41.9% from the field compared to Wake's 50.9% and were also slightly outperformed in rebounding category. Rebounding the ball only 34 times to Wake Forrest's 39. However, the biggest stat line of the night was the 15 turnovers committed by Georgia. Of those 15 turnovers, 10 came the first half and forced Georgia to play from behind the rest of the game. Georgia has now committed a total of 36 turnovers in their first two games of the season.

The Bulldogs did find some second half success after adjusting to a more full-court press style on defense and even at one point cut the Demon Deacons lead to 8 late in the 2nd half. However, a consistency of poor shooting and arrant turnovers kept Georgia from successfully completing the comeback.

Georgia will travel back to Athens this Monday to take on Miami (Ohio) in hopes to get back in the win column. It will be the first of a two game home stretch before beginning play in the "Sunshine Slam" tournament.

