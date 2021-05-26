Georgia vs Florida Gametime Announced

The annual match-up between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida has been announced by CBS Sports on Wednesday.

The annual match-up between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators has a start time for the 2021 rendition. The annual rivalry game will be CBS Sports' Game of the Week, taking the coveted 3:30 P.M. start time at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Georgia will be looking for revenge at the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party The 44-28 loss at the hands of the Gators ended their title hopes for the 2020 season for all intents and purposes.

There's another streak that Georgia is hoping to curb at the October 30th meeting. During the 12 meetings prior to 2020, Georgia and Florida have gone back and forth, each team winning 3 games in a row, then losing 3 games in row. Georgia leads the overall series 53-44-2.

Georgia and Florida have been on very different paths since the matchup in Florida last year. Georgia would go on to win every game following their trip to Jacksonville, including a Peach Bowl Victory over Cincinnati. Moreover, the Georgia Bulldog offense finally got a bite to go with it's bark behind USC transfer JT Daniels.

On the opposite side of the coin, Florida lost it's final 3 games, including a 55-20 routing at the hands of Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. The Gators lost their QB and top receiving targets with Kyle Pitts and Kedarius Toney leaving in the draft. The question of whether the Gators can replace the production they lost on offense remains to be seen.

