2021 UGA Class in Review - Key Additions and Key Misses

Georgia's 2021 recruiting cycle is officially done. Heading into the traditional National Signing Day window, Georgia had 20 Letters of Intent on file with hopes of potential adding a 21st with safety Terrion Arnold.

Arnold ultimately chose to sign with the Alabama Crimson Tide, a painful miss for Georgia considering the current state of their defensive back's room. However, it was still a great class for Georgia. Ranked 4th on SI All-American's Team Rankings, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff brought in 8 members of the SI99, and a well-rounded class.

2021 Class

OT, Amarius Mims - No. 13 Overall on SI99

QB, Brock Vandagriff - No. 23 Overall on SI99

LB, Xavian Sorey - No. 30 Overall on SI99

LB, Smael Mondon - No. 31 Overall on SI99

TE, Brock Bowers - No. 46 Overall on SI99

S, David Daniel - No. 58 Overall on SI99

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson - No. 90 Overall on SI99

CB, Nyland Green - No. 99 Overall on SI99

OL, Dylan Fairchild - SI All American Candidate

OL, Micah Morris - SI All American Candidate

OL, Jared Wilson - SI All American Candidate

CB, Javon Bullard - SI All American Candidate

CB, Kamari Lassiter - SI All American Candidate

WR, Adonai Mitchell - SI All American Candidate

WR, Jackson Meeks- SI All American Candidate

RB, Lovasea Carroll - SI All American Candidate

OLB, Chaz Chamblis - SI All American Candidate

DT, Tryion Ingram-Dawkins - SI All American Candidate

DE, Jonathan Jefferson - SI All American Candidate

DL, Marlin Dean - SI All American Candidate

Key Additions

Brock Vandagriff

It seems as if Kirby Smart lives by the motto, "Every signing class needs a quarterback," and he got an exceptional one in Vandagriff. Not only is he a great player, a relentless competitor, and a leader, but Vandagriff also played the role of recruiter and host quite often during this unique recruiting cycle. He was pivotal, showing players like Xavian Sorey and Amarius Mims around campus during a time when coaches and recruiting staff weren't allowed to.

Amarius Mims

If every class needs a quarterback, then every class needs a future left tackle. That's exactly what Georgia received in the signing of Amarius Mims. He's already thoroughly impressing during his brief time on campus. At 6'7, 315 pounds he's extremely athletic. Between Mims and Broderick Jones from the 2020 class, Georgia's in for a battle of playing time at tackle.

Sorey, Mondon, Dumas-Johnson

Georgia took the entire 2020 recruiting cycle off from inside linebacker prospects, making the 2021 class vital for them. And they left the cycle with the No. 30, 31, and 90 overall players in the country that will all be practicing at inside linebacker and have a future there. They are all three very different prospects, however. Sorey and Mondon are versatile defenders that have yet to really identify one singular position, but they do everything great. Whereas JDJ is a player that plays great at inside linebacker.

Nyland Green

Considering the sheer number of players Georgia lost at the corner position this offseason — Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel, and Tyrique Stevenson — Nyland Green is the most important addition in this class. He's 6'3, 196 pounds, and has a very good chance to play extremely early in his career alongside the No. 1 corner in the country in 2020, Kelee Ringo this fall.

Key Misses

DB, Jordan Hancock - No. 51 Overall on SI99

LB, Barrett Carter - No. 38 Overall on SI99

S, Terrion Arnold - No. 44 Overall on SI99

S, James Williams - No. 18 Overall on SI99

DT, Leonard Taylor - No. 14 Overall on SI99

WR, Romello Brinson - SI All-American Candidate

DE, Dallas Turner - No. 33 Overall on SI99

Hancock (Ohio St.), Arnold (Alabama), and Williams (Miami) would have helped out immediately for Georgia this fall, but you can't win them all.

