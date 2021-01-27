Georgia's 2021 Schedule Set

Georgia's 2021 Schedule Release
Expectations are sky-high for the University of Georgia heading into the 2021 season. The are 16 returning starters on an 8-2 team. Unfinished business has been a common theme this offseason, and national title aspirations are more than reasonable for a fan base that's starving for one.
Now, we at least know when and where they are playing this fall. Georgia's full 2021 schedule has been released by the SEC Network on ESPN.
- September 4 - Clemson Tigers*
- September 11 - UAB Blazers
- September 18 - South Carolina
- September 25 - @ Vanderbilt
- October 2 - Arkansas Razorbacks
- October 9 - @ Auburn Tigers
- October 16 - Kentucky Wildcats
- October 23 - BYE
- October 30 - Florida Gators*
- November 6 - Missouri Tigers
- November 13 - @ Tennessee Volunteers
- November 20 - Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- November 27 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
*Neutral Site Game
Key Games
Clemson vs. Georgia - Charlotte
If you enjoy watching Georgia take on some of the nation's biggest out of conference opponents, buckle up because over the next decade they will play Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Georgia returns experience at the quarterback position, but Clemson will be fielding an elite defensive led by one of the best young defensive lines in college football. It's a can't-miss football game to start the season.
Georgia vs. Florida - Jacksonville
This game in Jacksonville has decided the SEC East divisional championship for the last four seasons, and in 2021 you shouldn't expect anything different. Will head coach Kirby Smart get revenge for a brutal 44-28 loss to the Gators in 2020?
