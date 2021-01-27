Georgia's 2021 Schedule Set

Georgia's full 2021 schedule has been announced. Time and dates are available here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

Expectations are sky-high for the University of Georgia heading into the 2021 season. The are 16 returning starters on an 8-2 team. Unfinished business has been a common theme this offseason, and national title aspirations are more than reasonable for a fan base that's starving for one.

Now, we at least know when and where they are playing this fall. Georgia's full 2021 schedule has been released by the SEC Network on ESPN.

September 4 - Clemson Tigers*

September 11 - UAB Blazers

September 18 - South Carolina

September 25 - @ Vanderbilt

October 2 - Arkansas Razorbacks

October 9 - @ Auburn Tigers

October 16 - Kentucky Wildcats

October 23 - BYE

October 30 - Florida Gators*

November 6 - Missouri Tigers

November 13 - @ Tennessee Volunteers

November 20 - Charleston Southern Buccaneers

November 27 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

*Neutral Site Game

Key Games

Clemson vs. Georgia - Charlotte

If you enjoy watching Georgia take on some of the nation's biggest out of conference opponents, buckle up because over the next decade they will play Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Georgia returns experience at the quarterback position, but Clemson will be fielding an elite defensive led by one of the best young defensive lines in college football. It's a can't-miss football game to start the season.

Georgia vs. Florida - Jacksonville

This game in Jacksonville has decided the SEC East divisional championship for the last four seasons, and in 2021 you shouldn't expect anything different. Will head coach Kirby Smart get revenge for a brutal 44-28 loss to the Gators in 2020?

You may also like

Richard LeCounte Ranked No. 15 Safety in 2021 NFL Draft

Official Measurements for Georgia Players at Senior Bowl

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.