Can Georgia Avoid the Injury Bug?

Flashback to Fall Camp 2022, Georgia's injury report was littered with starters that were banged up in fall camp, can they avoid the injury bug this August?

The 2022 football season has arrived, as the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the practice field for day two of fall camp in Athens. With pads set to be put on Thursday, according to sources, Georgia will be back in helmets on Wednesday. 

Georgia is a relatively healthy football team entering camp, as head coach Kirby Smart notified the media on Thursday. 

Though the same could have been said in August of last year, by the September 4th matchup against the No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers, the Dawgs Injury report was lengthy. 

Per Dawgs Daily on September 4th, 2021: 

  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available
  • WR Keari Jackson (Knee) - Limited, Available
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Tykee Smith, Darnell Washington, Warren Ericson, John Fitzpatrick, and Jermaine Burton all suffered injuries during fall camp a year ago. Now, Georgia overcame those injuries against Clemson and went on to handle their business on the way to a national title. 

However, Georgia's football team is not as deep with experience in 2022. 

  • Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) - Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee)- "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee)- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.
  • Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.
  • Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. 

