Georgia Becomes the New Betting Favorite to Win a National Title

Georgia has overtaken Alabama to become the new favorite to win the national championship.

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs was third in preseason betting odds to win a national title this season. The Bulldogs ranked behind No. 2 Ohio State and No. 1 Alabama. 

Now, following Alabama's trip to Austin, Texas, as a 20-point favorite according to those in Vegas, before leaving Austin with a one-point victory over the then-unranked Longhorns. A 20-19 win for the Tide was less than impressive as the game set a record for the most penalties called on a Nick Saban team.

Georgia then overtook the Crimson Tide in both the polls for the No. 1 spot this Sunday. Now Vegas has followed suit, making the Bulldogs the new favorites to win the national title. 

Fanduel's National Title Odds

1. Georgia (+180)

2. Alabama (+200)

3. Ohio State (+300)

4. Clemson (+1000)

5. USC (+1200)

6. Michigan (+2000)

7. Oklahoma (+5000)

8. Tennessee (+6000)

9. Arkansas (+8000)

10. Miami (+10000)

11. Oklahoma State (+10000)

12. Penn State (+10000)

13. Kansas State (+10000)

14. BYU (+13000)

15. Kentucky (+15000)

16. Utah (+15000)

17. Texas A&M (+15000)

18. NC State (+15000)

19. Mississippi (+15000)

20. Florida (+15000)

