Georgia Becomes the New Betting Favorite to Win a National Title
The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs was third in preseason betting odds to win a national title this season. The Bulldogs ranked behind No. 2 Ohio State and No. 1 Alabama.
Now, following Alabama's trip to Austin, Texas, as a 20-point favorite according to those in Vegas, before leaving Austin with a one-point victory over the then-unranked Longhorns. A 20-19 win for the Tide was less than impressive as the game set a record for the most penalties called on a Nick Saban team.
Georgia then overtook the Crimson Tide in both the polls for the No. 1 spot this Sunday. Now Vegas has followed suit, making the Bulldogs the new favorites to win the national title.
Fanduel's National Title Odds
1. Georgia (+180)
2. Alabama (+200)
3. Ohio State (+300)
4. Clemson (+1000)
5. USC (+1200)
6. Michigan (+2000)
7. Oklahoma (+5000)
8. Tennessee (+6000)
9. Arkansas (+8000)
10. Miami (+10000)
11. Oklahoma State (+10000)
12. Penn State (+10000)
13. Kansas State (+10000)
14. BYU (+13000)
15. Kentucky (+15000)
16. Utah (+15000)
17. Texas A&M (+15000)
18. NC State (+15000)
19. Mississippi (+15000)
20. Florida (+15000)
