Blue Prints for Success: Arian Smith

The first-team All-American track and field star also looks to be on track to a successful career on the gridiron in the red and black.

The redshirt freshman from Bradley, Florida, Arian Smith, will be entering the 2021 season following his 10.4 in the 100-meter run to qualify for the Men's SEC Track and Field championship. It was the first time that the redshirt freshman ran the 100 meters since his junior year of high school.

As a true freshman, the speedster saw action in four out of the ten games, recording two receptions through the season's last four games.

His first career reception against South Carolina came off a 31-yard pass from JT Daniels as Smith ran right past the Gamecocks secondary; this flash of track speed would be replayed later in the season in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati on a 55-yard reception.

At 6-foot 185 pounds, Smith brings a smaller frame to the UGA receiver room with lightning-fast speed, the likes we've not seen since current Kansas City Cheif Mecole Hardman played in Athens. Some have gone on to say that Smith may be faster than Hardman.

Historically the NFL has always liked the taller, bigger-frame receivers like Julio Jones and DK Metcalf. Still, over the last decade, we've seen an influx of smaller, more agile receivers taking over the league. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are two receivers that immediately come to mind when thinking of the new NFL receiver prototype.

Smith fits that new mold of receivers who may lack in size but make up for it in speed and often sound route running. In his two receptions last season, we saw him line up outside and inside at the slot receiver role. His track speed and athleticism will allow Georgia to shift him around the offense much as they did with the 5-foot-11 Mecole Hardman.

While many will compare Mecole Hardman, the former Bulldog, to Arian Smith, I liken the comparison to current Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson who is now being projected as a top receiver in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson brings many of the same attributes to the Buckeye offense; both offer dynamic athleticism and are a swiss-army knife receiver as they can be deployed in various ways standing in at 6-foot. Wilson started his Buckeye career as an outside receiver before moving to the slot before the 2020 season. While Wilson has seen much more football at this point in his college career than Smith, Arian has shown flashes of becoming the caliber of receiver Wilson currently is.

Georgia's current receiver room features many bigger receivers who will excel in the redzone and in 50-50 ball situations. But a guy like Smith will be able to offer an ability to run open with his blazing speed. Not only that, but we should expect to see a more diversified route tree from Smith this season as Monken finds a way to use the young receiver.

Look to see Smith on a lot more jet sweeps and in the screen game. Along with lining him up in the slot to help take attention away from the likes of Burton and Gilbert on the outside. Smith's route-running ability will be key to his success in Athens, much like it's been for Wilson's at Ohio State.