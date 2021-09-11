Who is Carson Beck? Why He Deserves the Opportunity if Given

Who is Carson Beck and how did he get to the point to become the starting quarterback for Georgia?

The University of Georgia hasn't always had a stable of extremely talented quarterbacks. Not since the days of David Greene being backed up by DJ Shockley have Georgia fans felt comfortable about their backup situation.

Sure, there were times under head coach Kirby Smart where a Jacob Eason was being backed up by a freshman Jake Fromm, or Jake Fromm was being backed up by a freshman Justin Fields, but those days brought more subjective and volatile feelings than comfort.

Georgia has that now in Carson Beck. So, who is he?

The former 4-star out of Mandarin, Florida, spent all of 2020 learning the offense and sitting behind Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels, and D'Wan Mathis. Beck would take a redshirt and comes into Saturday with an opportunity to make his first collegiate start depending on the status of starting quarterback JT Daniels.

Beck's start of the 2021 season is a complete 360 to where he was a year ago buried on the depth chart, even in a year where uncertainty at quarterback was at a high throughout the year until the emergence of Daniels. Beck put together a strong offseason showing off his poise and composure to go along with arm strength and a work ethic that earned him the title of "next-man-up" behind JT Daniels.

He was without a doubt the talk of the offseason. From spring practice to summer workouts, all the way up to the fall camp scrimmages, Beck played exceptionally well and gained the confidence of his teammates. Sources have indicated that Beck has an extremely strong arm, he's accurate in practice, and makes sound decisions.

This is a young man that has won the respect of this roster, and earned the right to be in this position if his name were to be called, something that a lof people close to the program a year ago would have never said.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.