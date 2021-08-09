Warren Ericson Injured During Fall Camp

Georgia Football had their first day of padded practice and starting center Warren Ericsson suffered an upper-body injury according to sources.

Sunday was a bit of a rough day when it comes to the news cycle surrounding the University of Georgia.

It was announced that Special Teams coordinator Scott Cochran would be taking a break from the team to deal with personal health issues, as was relayed in a statement from head coach Kirby Smart.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being. We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

That wasn't the only bad news relayed to Dawgs Daily on SI.com on Sunday evening either.

According to sources, starting center Warren Ericson was forced to leave practice due to an upper-body injury and underwent x-rays following practice. The severity of the injury has not yet been determined, but he will likely miss some time.

Kirby Smart is not set to speak with the media Monday, nor did the University respond to a request for comment on the situation.

Ericson signed with the University of Georgia in 2018 out of North Gwinnett High School. He played a pivotal role as a junior in 2017, leading the North Gwinnett Bulldogs to a 7A state title. He was an early enrollee at Georgia and has been in the mix on the interior of the offensive line for the Dawgs since his arrival.

He;s started three games for Georgia in his first three years on campus for Georgia, having played in 18 total games as a reserve offensive lineman. He entered fall camp as the starting center after Trey Hill chose to leave for the NFL after his junior season.

We will keep you posted here on Dawgs Daily as this story develops.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.