Has Georgia Almost Completed DB Rebuild in Record Time?

Six starting defensive backs left the program following the 2020 season. Their departures meant 2021 was supposed to be a down year for Georgia's defensive backfield. One transfer, one position change, one coaching change, and three weeks of practice later, could Georgia's DB unit actually remain a strength this season?

West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith committed to Georgia on Sunday night. Smith is coming off an All-American season on a defense that was one of the best in the nation in pass coverage. In nine games, Smith recorded 61 tackles with eight resulting in a loss. He also deflected five passes and intercepted two more.

The architect of West Virginia's vaunted defensive backfield was Jahmile Addae, who became Georgia's DBs coach in January. Hiring Addae was already a big deal, but gaining one of his best proteges from the transfer portal makes it all the much bigger.

Smith's commitment is only the most recent boost to Georgia's defensive backfield. One name that generated a ton of buzz through practice last week was Lovasea Carroll. The running back signee is apparently making a seamless transition to cornerback.

The freshman had a very impressive showing during Saturday's scrimmage. At this rate, it would be a surprise if Carroll didn't receive meaningful playing time this fall.

Elsewhere, Georgia's defensive backfield has avoided unpleasant surprises. Kelee Ringo has been at the top of every projected depth chart posted by Dawgs Daily so far, that doesn't appear to be changing. Senior Ameer Speed and redshirt freshman Jalen Kimber are progressing well in their competition for the other starting cornerback job.

You May Also Like

Quarterbacks and Receivers Finding Extra Time to Build Chemistry

Tyler Simmons Signed by Steelers

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.