BREAKING: Georgia Lands Major Addition

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have been on an absolute tear over the last week on the recruiting trail. Smart continues that trend with Tykee Smith.

Last Thursday, they gained the commitment from the in-state star Malaki Starks. Starks chose Georgia over the likes of Alabama and Clemson. Then Smart and his staff followed up the in-state win with a commitment from North Carolina linebacker Jalon Walker. Walker chose the Dawgs over the in-state Tar Heels and Clemson.

Monday of last week, running back Jordan James committed to Georgia rounding out an incredible five days of recruiting for Georgia.

But they weren't done. Australian punter Brett Thorson announced his commitment Wednesday. And Sunday, Kirby Smart landed quite possibly the biggest target yet considering the needs of the program in former West Virginia defensive back, Tykee Smith.

Smith wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but he developed quickly under Addae's tutelage. In two seasons at West Virginia, Smith made 111 tackles with 10.5 resulting in a loss. He added four interceptions and 13 pass breakups to his totals. Smith was instrumental in West Virginia leading the nation in passing yards allowed.

His departure was a huge loss for the Mountaineers as Smith earned spots on several All-America teams in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 24 on their list of 100 best players of 2020.

Smith becomes the 13th member of the 2022 class.

DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

DL Tyre West

EDGE Donovan Westmoreland

DB Deyon Bouie

OLB Darris Smith

LB C.J. Washington

QB Gunner Stockton

DT Bear Alexander (Texas)

ATHLETE Malaki Starks

LB Jalon Walker

RB Jordan James

P Brett Thorson

