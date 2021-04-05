BREAKING: Georgia Lands Major Addition

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Tykee Smith Commits To Georgia Football

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have been on an absolute tear over the last week on the recruiting trail. Smart continues that trend with Tykee Smith.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have been on an absolute tear over the last week on the recruiting trail.

Last Thursday, they gained the commitment from the in-state star Malaki Starks. Starks chose Georgia over the likes of Alabama and Clemson. Then Smart and his staff followed up the in-state win with a commitment from North Carolina linebacker Jalon Walker. Walker chose the Dawgs over the in-state Tar Heels and Clemson.

Monday of last week, running back Jordan James committed to Georgia rounding out an incredible five days of recruiting for Georgia.

But they weren't done. Australian punter Brett Thorson announced his commitment Wednesday. And Sunday, Kirby Smart landed quite possibly the biggest target yet considering the needs of the program in former West Virginia defensive back, Tykee Smith. 

Smith wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but he developed quickly under Addae's tutelage. In two seasons at West Virginia, Smith made 111 tackles with 10.5 resulting in a loss. He added four interceptions and 13 pass breakups to his totals. Smith was instrumental in West Virginia leading the nation in passing yards allowed.

His departure was a huge loss for the Mountaineers as Smith earned spots on several All-America teams in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 24 on their list of 100 best players of 2020.

Smith becomes the 13th member of the 2022 class.

  • DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
  • DL Tyre West
  • EDGE Donovan Westmoreland
  • DB Deyon Bouie
  • OLB Darris Smith
  • LB C.J. Washington
  • QB Gunner Stockton
  • DT Bear Alexander (Texas)
  • ATHLETE Malaki Starks
  • LB Jalon Walker
  • RB Jordan James
  • P Brett Thorson

You May Also Like

How is Georgia's Offense Progressing Without Pickens

What Did Georgia Land with Jalon Walker?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_13503159
Recruiting

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Major Addition

IMG_0544
Recruiting

WATCH: Breaking the Huddle, Ep. 2 w/ 2023 Dual Sports Star Dylan Lonergan

210403_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0942-L
News

PHOTOS: Bulldogs Back in Sanford Stadium

210403_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_1008-L
News

STOCK UP: Bulldogs Who Impressed in Scrimmage

F5243031-8913-41B3-99B3-380BADE188CC
News

SOURCE: Lovasea Carroll’s Move to Cornerback Paying Off

210330_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0269-L
News

Practice Notes: Everything We Know About Scrimmage No. 1

210325_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0397-L
News

Updates: Georgia's First Spring Scrimmage

USATSI_15641823
News

Tom Crean and UGA Share Blame for Georgia Basketball Exodus