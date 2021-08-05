Darris Smith Makes SI99

SI All-American has released their initial SI99 rankings for the class of 2022, and Georgia Football commit Darris Smith comes in at No. 93 overall.

SI All-American has released their initial SI99 rankings for the class of 2022, and Georgia Football commit Darris Smith comes in at No. 93 overall.

The SI All-American staff is higher on Darris Smith than any other recruiting service for several reasons. His upside as an athlete is nearly unmatched in this 2022 cycle.

He's 6'6, 240 pounds and according to sources is a sub 50 second 400 meter runner on the track, is an exceptional basketball player, and his battle has developed tremendously over just the last year.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Smith.

Smith has your typical Georgia 3-4 outside linebacker build. Long and strong, with great hand fighting ability. If Georgia can harness Smith’s aggressiveness, they’ll have another monster on their hands with pass rushing prowess. Smith uses his long arms to keep blockers at bay, and closes in on quarterbacks with his speed. If he can play with a bit more leverage and technique, with his athletic profile, he’ll be a force out on the edge for a long time. Smith has three-sport experience, including head-turning basketball ability. He was the region player of the year this spring with above-the-rim ability at his size, something we see on occasion on Friday nights, too.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.