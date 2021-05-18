BREAKING: Major Burns Remains in the SEC

Former Georgia Football safety Major Burns has announced where he will be transferring. Burns will stay in the SEC and return to Baton Rouge, La., where he is from to play for the LSU Tigers, he announced on his Twitter feed today.

Burns was not expected to start this year. Georgia returns safeties Lewis Cine and Chris Smith, both of whom started in the latter half of the 2020 season. However, that doesn’t mean the Georgia defense won’t feel his loss. Burns was presumed to be next on the depth chart to play at safety if there was an injury to one of the starters. The loss of depth is amplified by the fact that the Dawgs were already short on defensive backs.

Burns was not the first defensive back to transfer from Georgia this offseason. Tyrique Stevenson entered the portal following the Peach Bowl and was quickly picked up by his hometown school, Miami. Considering the loosened restrictions on transfers, the fact that Georgia has only had two players from that room enter the transfer portal could be considered par for the course seeing as to what is happening in college football.

Burns' transfer will be Georgia fans' first taste at what is expected to be the new normal for college football. College football players will be in and out of the NCAA transfer portal faster than ever. This is the new age of college football, so buckle up.

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI