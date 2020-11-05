Georgia football's defense vs. Florida's offense: It's a matchup that's more intriguing than the game itself.

The Bulldogs field one of the best and deepest defenses in the nation, going two or three deep at almost every position. But that depth is going to be put to the test against Florida. Georgia knows defensive tackle Julian Rochester and safety Richard LeCounte are not playing, and those are huge losses. Nose guard Jordan Davis might also be out and he won't play his typical role if he is cleared.

Florida is the last team Georgia wants to play while being banged up. The Gators have one of the best offenses in the SEC, led by quarterback Kyle Trask and his amazing chemistry with tight end Kyle Pitts. Receiver Kadarius Toney is a dangerous player who excels at picking up every available yard after the catch.

To slow down Florida's vaunted offense, Georgia needs huge games from the following Bulldogs:

Defensive end Malik Herring

All eyes should be on Herring Saturday. The senior is now the leader of a defensive line whose depth will be tested. Herring is typically joined on the starting lineup by Rochester and Davis, but both are injured. Rochester is out indefinitely, while head coach Kirby Smart says he's hopeful Davis will be able to contribute.

While Davis gets most of the attention on Georgia's defensive line, Herring is a great player in his own right. His 10 tackles, two pass deflections and one sack shows how he excels against both the run and the pass.

Florida doesn't want to rely on its running game, so Herring is more than capable of leading the charge in run defense. Meanwhile, his prowess at deflecting passes could negate Florida's quick pass game that has turned Toney into a superstar.

Safety Christopher Smith

Another player to watch because of injuries is Christopher Smith. He is filling in for Richard LeCounte, who was injured in a motorcycle accident after the Kentucky game. LeCounte doesn't leave the field very often, so Smith doesn't have many in-game reps, but he did have a good showing against Auburn when a targeting foul resulted in LeCounte's ejection.

Florida's offense poses a much greater challenge for Smith. Toney's proficiency at picking up yards after the catch means Smith can't waste any time in getting to him. Pitts is a completely different test for Smith down the middle of the field.

Defensive backs Mark Webb and Tyrique Stevenson

Usually, one of Georgia's cornerbacks is highlighted on the players-to-watch lists, but Florida's passing game doesn't excel on the boundaries. Instead, nickel defenders Webb and Stevenson should be eyed closely.

They're the ones Georgia will rely on to cover Pitts and clog passing lanes for Toney. No defense has proven capable of slowing down either target this year, but Webb and Stevenson are the best nickel players Florida will have seen.

Every pass rusher

The best way to negate Pitts and Toney is to rattle Trask, which is something Florida's opponents have struggled to do this season. Similar to Georgia's nickel players, the Gators also haven't played a group of pass rushers as good as what the Bulldogs put on the field.

Azeez Ojulari, Adam Anderson, Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson are a relentless group that has combined for nearly 10 sacks through five games this year. Florida has only allowed four sacks all season, so something has to give. Without a true boundary threat, expect a lot of corner blitzes to help turn the tide into the Bulldogs' favor.

