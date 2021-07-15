Depth Chart Spots Still up for Grabs Entering Fall Camp

There are several starting and backup jobs Georgia Football players are will fight over during fall camp.

Fall camp is right around the corner. While we already have a good idea as to what the 2021 Georgia Football team will look like, there are still a few starting jobs up for grabs.

Wide Receiver

Arik Gilbert has arrived to fill the void left by George Pickens, and Jermaine Burton already has the Z-receiver spot sealed, but who will Georgia rely on when they're off the field? There will be a three-man scramble for the backup wide receiver job this summer with each having traits that make them prime candidates.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is the front runner, as long as he's back to full health. He took over for Pickens against Florida last season and was having a great day up until his leg injury. Out of all of Georgia's receivers, he's the closest to Pickens in terms of skillset.

He'll face stiff competition from Adonai Mitchell and Justin Robinson. Mitchell was by far the most impressive player during the spring. He went from a negligible signee to being Georgia's leading receiver in the G-Day Game. His best trait is his route running which coaches bragged about. Mitchell excels at creating separation and finding empty parts of the field.\

Robinson is one of Georgia's biggest receivers at 6-4 and 220 lbs, he also has a great vertical and he's not afraid to get physical. This leads to Robinson having a pretty large catch radius which J.T. Daniels will love.

Offensive line

Georgia's starting five on the offensive line is still a mystery. The entire left side of the line is up for grabs. Jamaree Salyer played well at left tackle last year, but he's a natural guard in offensive line coach Matt Luke's system. Luke wants Salyer to play left guard, but he needs someone to step up at left tackle.

Xavier Truss started at LT in the Peach Bowl and his performance left a lot to be desired. He's competing against Broderick Jones and Amaris Mims, two highly talented freshmen who already fit Luke's mold physically. If neither can unseat Salyer at left tackle, that opens the door at left guard for Tate Ratledge to start. Ratledge played extensively in the G-Day Game and had a really good day.

Warren Ericson is the incumbent at center, having started the last two games plus G-Day. But that doesn't mean his job is safe. Sedrick Van-Pran is going to make a push for the starting job during camp.

Cornerback

Derion Kendrick will start at one cornerback spot. The All-ACC and former Clemson Tiger didn't come to Athens to sit on the bench. The competition is for the other cornerback position. Kelee Ringo is the most talented and athletic corner of this bunch, but his 6-2 and 205-lb. frame is why Georgia really wants him to start. Trying to get passes by that guy if he's clinging to receivers.

But, labrum surgery kept him off the practice field last year and you have to wonder how far is he behind the players he's competing against. Jalen Kimber was also a member of the 2020 recruiting class. He's a fantastic athlete, but he's undersized at 6-0 and 170 lbs. Yet, he flashed a good skillset in the G-Day Game.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from Kimber is redshirt senior Ameer Speed. He has impressive size for a corner (6-3 and 211 lbs.) but he's not as athletic as Kimber or Ringo. If Ringo just isn't ready fundamentally, Georgia may have to choose between Kimber's athleticism and Speed's size.

You May Also Like

De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

Pre-Camp Position Battle: Cornerback

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.