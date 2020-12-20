Georgia's Bowl Game Matchup Set

The selection committee has just announced that the projections have come true as Georgia and Cincinnati are set to face off in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl

It seemed since the first projection that the Bulldogs were headed for a Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl bid, and the selection committee has just announced that the projections have come true and Georgia is headed to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game is part of the New Years Six Bowl series and will be played on New Year’s Day.

While the Bulldog 2020 seniors won’t get another game in Sanford Stadium, they now get the news that they can at least play one more time in Atlanta. While it won’t be the same, they will still be honored before the game and have their hometown Georgia friends and family there to cheer them on.

The Bulldogs will be squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats are part of the America Athletic Conference and on Saturday captured their conference championship. Though Cincinnati did not play anyone of real national credibility, they are undefeated and should challenge the Bulldogs.

At the start of the pandemic, no one was even sure if we were going to have a sports season, so for this team to have no outbreaks, abide by protocol constantly, and make it to this point in the season is remarkable. It is a credit to everyone in the organization, from head coach Kirby Smart down to the players who bought into the system. They now deservedly get rewarded with another chance to play on a national stage in the great state of Georgia.0

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter @DawgsDailySI.