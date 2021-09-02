True Freshmen Will Play a Major Role Against Clemson

There are some new faces on the field for the Dawgs this year. We’ll tell you which true freshmen to look out for in Week One

Georgia kicks off the 2021 season against Clemson Saturday, Sept 4th, in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in a high-powered match-up of two top 5 teams. There are some new faces on the field for the Dawgs this year. We’ll tell you which true freshmen to look out for in Week One

Offense

Adonai Mitchell

There may not be a freshman on Georgia’s roster whose star has risen faster than Mitchell’s this offseason. Mitchell wasn’t a highly heralded recruit coming out of Cane Ridge High School in Tennessee, but it sure seems like he should’ve been. Taking advantage of the injuries that plagued the Dawgs’ receiving room this offseason, the Texas native made the most of his increased touches. Mitchell was the leading receiver for either team in the G-Day game and wowed fans by making a spectacular grab on a 25-yard touchdown catch from JT Daniels. Reports indicate he has only continued to impress during fall camp. Mitchell is expected to be a pivotal contributor to Georgia’s offense for the entire season.

Brock Bowers

At 6’4”, 230 lbs Bowers isn’t the imposing figure that his fellow tight-end Darnell Washington is, but that doesn’t make him any less of a freak athlete. Bowers 4.5 forty times and 40+ inch vertical leap makes him a mismatch nightmare at the tight end position. Reports from spring practice and fall camp indicate that Bowers has been a force during practice. With Darnell Washington out with an injury and John Fitzpatrick fresh off of one, expect to see Bowers on the field early and often against Clemson.

Defense

Javon Bullard

The secondary was without a doubt the biggest question for Georgia’s defense over the offseason, and thanks to an injury to All-American transfer Tykee Smith. Smith was expected to play significant minutes at the STAR position along with Latavious Brini. With Smith out for the Clemson game, Javon Bullard steps into the role of Brini’s backup. With how Georgia rotates players at STAR, expect Bullard to play an essential role in this game. Bullard wasn’t the most heralded recruit coming into Georgia, but the fact that he beat out an incredibly talented defensive back room for this spot is indicative of his skill.

Special Teams

Smael Mondon

When you recruit the way Georgia does, it can be hard for freshmen to crack the lineup at their position, but that doesn’t mean they can’t impact the game. Georgia’s special teams are rife with young talent looking to make a big play and impress coaches. Mondon will have more than enough opportunity to do that on the Dawgs’ kickoff team this year. His speed and power will allow him to wreak havoc on opposing teams should they try to return a kick.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI