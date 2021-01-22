Freshmen Faces - Get to Know Micah Morris

Georgia has 16 early enrollees already on campus and getting to work. Today we introduce you to Micah Morris.

Offensive guard Micah Morris is simply one of the largest human beings you will ever encounter on a high school football field. The Camden County, Georiga native is 6'6, 335 pounds, and the scariest part about it all is, he's the youngest member of Georgia's 2021 signing class at just 17 years old.

He's already on campus, and he's already had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will likely miss spring practice, but he's got an entire summer conditioning program to get his shoulder right and be ready for fall camp come August.

Morris is the exact type of football player that Matt Luke and this Georgia offensive staff are looking for along the offensive line in the future. Massive individuals with extreme athleticism at their size and positional versatility. Morris played tackle throughout his high school career, and based on conversations we here at Dawgs Daily have had with him, he is expected to begin his college career at the guard position.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Morris:

Frame: Road-grading guard physique. Still carrying some baby weight that could come off quickly. Thick lower half.

Athleticism: North and South athlete, though has shown plus movement patterns when asked to pull and play in space in high school. Plays high, but seems to be because he can get away with it more than he’s limited in terms of a bend. Powerful upper body. When he strikes, you move.

Instincts: One instinct – to take your breath away with his punch. Understands how to shrink the space between himself and a second-level defender. Digs defenders out well, and understands hat placement. Aspiring criminal justice major, and straight-A student.

Polish: Pass set will certainly need work, but day 1 at the next level he will be able to dig 3-techs out and few high schoolers can say that. So much raw power and strength that he hasn’t really needed much more than that at this point. Started since his freshman year in 7A South Georgia football.

Bottom Line: Morris is a guard prospect that has a shot at early playing time if he can get the pass sets cleaned up, and he appears to be more than coachable. The freshman to junior jump on tape proves as much. Will terrorize linebackers when climbing up and can skip pull for the modern counter offenses. All-SEC guard in his future if placed in the proper hands.

