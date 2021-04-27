Latest on George Pickens: Named Most Intriguing Prospect in 2022 Draft

Georgia has several players that could be selected rather high in next year's NFL Draft. However, according to ESPN, George Pickens is the most intriguing.

Georgia is set to have as many as 11 players selected in Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft. Players like edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes could hear their names called in the first round Thursday night.

However, it's never too early to begin pontificating on what might happen in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After all, in a recent interview with former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora, he explained that NFL evaluators are already well into the scouting and evaluating of 2022 and even 2023 prospects.

So, of the names that will potentially be available for next year's NFL Draft from the University of Georgia, who are the most intriguing on the list?

Well, according to ESPN, it's not quarterback JT Daniels, or defensive tackle Jordan Davis — both of whom could be first-round draft selections — it's wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens recently tore his ACL during Georgia's spring practice season and according to sources is expected to be fully recovered somewhere between mid to late November depending on how his rehab goes. Despite having played only 20 games over his first two seasons of college football, NFL scouts are very intrigued with the potential Pickens possesses.

"Time will tell how well George Pickens recovers from knee surgery this offseason. But if he's healthy, he's one of the most talented pass-catchers in college football with high-end speed and plenty of leaping ability. At 6-foot-3, he can win his fair share of 50-50 balls." - ESPN's Alex Scarborough on George Pickens

Dawgs Daily on SI.com spoke to a source recently to discuss the NFL's fascination with Pickens. The love affair actually began in Pickens' first fall camp as a true freshman in 2019. Dazzling catches, incredible high-point ability and deep-threat capability are what have drawn the allure to Pickens as a potential Top-50 selection in next year's draft.

As for whether or not he returns to action for the Georgia Bulldogs this fall, according to sources, that will depend on what Georgia's season ultimately looks like when he might be ready to play.

You May Also Like

Spring Position Review: Inside Linebacker

Latest on Potential Departure of Dan Lanning to Kansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.