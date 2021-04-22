Former NFL Head Coach - “Georgia Did The Right Thing, Waiting On Daniels”

As the NFL Draft looms next week, Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin sat down with former Falcon’s head coach Jim Mora.

In addition to his time in Atlanta as the Falcons head coach from 2004 to 2006, Mora served as the Head Coach for the Seattle Seahawks and the UCLA Bruins. A coach that has experienced the draft process from both sides of the spectrum like Mora provides an invaluable perspective.

We discussed what Mora had to say about the Georgia prospects entering the 2021 NFL draft. Still, it was impossible to pass up the opportunity to get his opinion on Georgia’s starting quarterback JT Daniels. After all, Mora has been evaluating Daniels for years.

Jim Mora first got his look at JT Daniels when Daniels was still in 8th grade. That year Daniels attended a football camp at UCLA where Mora has the head coach. According to Mora, Daniels stood out even then. From that point on, UCLA would consistently recruit JT Daniels. Mora recalled a specific game he attended during JT Daniels's time at Mater Dei high school. Mater Dei faced a supremely talented Bishop Gorman team out of Las Vegas. Even with the stiff competition, Jim Mora told Austin he left the game amazed at the level of arm talent he saw in JT Daniels.

Mora knows first-hand what a talented quarterback looks like. During his time at UCLA, he coached Josh Rosen, a 1st round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Mora compared Daniels to Rosen, saying that JT Daniels likely has more arm talent than Rosen displayed during his time at UCLA while also being bigger and more physical. Though there's an area of his game that Daniels is far superior.

While it was clear that Mora felt JT Daniels was the physical tools to be a high-level prospect in next year’s draft, it was equally clear that Mora respects the intangibles that JT Daniels has shown in his college career. Suffering a severe knee injury during the first game of his sophomore season at USC and then transferring to Georgia was a major challenge for Daniels to overcome.

During the interview, Mora explained how impressed he was that JT Daniels overcame the injury and then made an impact for Georgia last season. The level of drive and mental toughness it takes to make it back from an injury like the one Daniels sustained will serve the Georgia starter well as his career continues.

Mora’s praise for JT Daniels return extended to the Georgia coaching staff. He believes that Head Coach Kirby Smart and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken made the right decision in keeping Daniels off the field until he fully recovered from his injury, despite the concerns they had at quarterback.

It is always great to get an opinion on Georgia Football from someone outside the fanbase. This is doubly true if the person is a former college and NFL head coach. The apparent respect that Jim Mora has for JT Daniels should give Georgia fans confidence that he is setting up to have a big year for the Dawgs.

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.