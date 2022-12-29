Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Previews Matchup with Ohio State

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart previews his team's matchup with Ohio State in the college football playoff.

With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining.

After leading his team to a national championship last season and the program's first in over 40 years, Smart and his team find themselves in the mix for another title this year. The Bulldogs could become the first team in college football playoff history to win back-to-back titles. 

This will be just the second time in history that Georgia and Ohio State will have played one another. The last time was in the 1993 Citrus bowl in which the Bulldogs came out on top by a score of 21-14. The stakes are higher this time around, and Smart previewed his team's matchup with the Buckeyes during Thursday's round of interviews. 

This is the third time that Georgia has made the college football playoff with all three appearances coming under Smart. The previous two times, the Bulldogs have made the playoff they have gone on to play in the national championship game. They now hope to keep that trend alive in this year's playoff. 

Smart talks about making sure his players are peaking at the right time of the season, as well as goes through what they perhaps learned from the Ohio State and Michigan football game. 

