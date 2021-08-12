BREAKING: Jake Pope Set Commitment Date

Jake Pope has announced that Monday at 6:30 PM he will make his college commitment.

Buford athlete and priority Georgia target in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Jake Pope has announced that Monday at 6:30 PM he will make his college commitment.

The talented Buford product is down to Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Pope’s athleticism jumps off the screen when evaluating him. He is a legit 4.40-second runner in the 40-yard dash and can run near a 4.00 short shuttle. He's a rare breed of both long speed and short-area quickness.

He has adequate size at 6-1 and 190 pounds. His high-school team routinely throws him fade balls in the red zone, something that is standard operations for prospects much taller than Pope. That speaks to what a freaky athlete Pope is.

Pope’s ball skills are also incredibly impressive. He attacks the ball at its highest point and rips the football out of the air.

Austin views him as a center-field safety, but he could be a wideout in college. His ball skills will allow him to take the ball away from receivers in college.

He is a polished tackler that is not afraid to come downhill and deliver a hit. In his state championship game, Pope hit Lee County running back and member of South Carolina's 2021 signing class, Caleb McDowell, and forced a game-winning fumble in overtime.

Everything about Pope’s game is nuanced. He understands the minor details of both wide receiver and safety, which speaks to his work ethic. Many players that play both ways in high school don’t get into the little details of every position, but Pope does.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.