Jalen Carter Injury, Star DT Leaves National Championship

Georgia's defensive tackle Jalen Carter was seen injured midway through the third quarter of the national championship game.

He went down following a running play where he was involved in the tackle. Carter was having his lower body examined by team doctors on the field. 

Reports are that he was seen walking gingerly off the field on his own power. 

We will keep you updated on this storyline as further information comes in. 

UPDATE: Looks to have been a sign of gamesmanship by the Georgia defense, as Carter is back in the rotation for the bulldogs. 

Injury Report

  • QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN
  • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
  • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN
  • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
  • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
  • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN
  • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN
  • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
  • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
  • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
  • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
  • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
  • WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN
  • WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN
  • Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN
  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
  • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Projected Starters

Offense

  • QB: Stetson Bennett
  • RB: Zamir White and James Cook
  • TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington
  • X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • DE: Travon Walker
  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • MIKE: Nakobe Dean
  • MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • SAM: Robert Beal
  • STAR: Latavious Brini or William Poole
  • Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

