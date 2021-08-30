John FitzPatrick Updates Injury Status

Georgia Football tight end, John FitzPatrick told the media on Monday that's he's good to go for their matchup Saturday with Clemson.

Georgia was bit rather hard by the injury bug this offseason and preseason camp. Whether it was George Pickens tearing his ACL, Tykee Smith or Darnell Washington breaking bones in their foot, or Warren Ericson breaking his hand, there have been plenty of injuries to overcome.

Including tight end John FitzPatrick who, according to sources, has been struggling with a strain in his knee. FitzPatrick spoke to the media Monday and assured Georgia fans that he's good to go for Saturday's matchup with the Clemson Tigers.

It's news that Georgia needed to hear considering the lack of depth at the tight end position. Entering the 2021 season, it looked to be a strong point. With Darnell Washington returning for his sophomore campaign, John FitzPatrick and freshman Brock Bowers entering the fray as well.

Now, with Washington expected to miss Saturday's game, Georgia will need to be heavily involved in the game plan. He entered the season as the primary blocking tight end, with most of the passing targets going towards Washington, and though all reports out of camp have raved about Bowers being a serious threat, Georgia will need FitzPatrick's experience in this matchup.

