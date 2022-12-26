Georgia Football Keys to Victory in the Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday in the College Football Playoff. Both teams have high powered offenses and a plethora of big name players that will surely make an impact on the game at some point. But the road to a Bulldog's victory almost certainly runs through whether or not Georgia can accomplish these tasks.

Survive Marvin Harrison Jr

Marvin Harrison is one of the most talented receivers in college football. With his elite body control and remarkably large catch radius, Harrison will most likely be the biggest threat to a Georgia defense that is coming off of their worst passing performance of the Kirby Smart era after giving up 502 passing yards to the LSU Tiger's in the SEC Championship. Stopping (or at the very least) minimizing Harrison's impact on the game will be crucial to a Georgia victory.

Georgia receivers step up

The Ohio State Buckeyes have shown that they are willing to load boxes up and play man coverage against teams that run the ball efficiently. Given that Georgia will be one of the most physical teams that Ohio State will have played all year, it is not a matter of if, but the Buckeyes take a more "run-stop heavy" approach to their defense. When that happens, it will be imperative that the Georgia receiver core steps up. Ohio State is one of the better defenses in the country at stopping tight ends and running backs from becoming factors in the passing game and will almost certainly be keyed in on stopping Brock Bowers and Kenny McIntosh in the passing game.

Win first downs

While the adage of "making your opponent one dimensional" seems somewhat obvious. There is certainly a reason why experts say it. Winning first down on both sides of the ball will be a must for the Bulldogs. On offense, winning 1st down will help the Dawgs consistently stay in 3rd and manageable while it will force Ohio State into obvious passing situations and allow Kirby Smart's defense to peel their ears back and get over Stroud.

