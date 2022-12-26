Skip to main content

Jack Podlesny Accepts Hula Bowl Invite, What it Means for Georgia

Georgia football placekicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invite to kick in the 2023 Hula Bowl, which means the CFP appearances could be his last.

Georgia football placekicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invite to kick in the 2023 Hula Bowl, which means the 2022 College Football Playoff appearances will likely be Podlesny's final games in a Georgia uniform. 

Certainly, Podlesny has the option of backing out of the game and electing to return to school for what would be a super senior season if Georgia were to have him. However, typically an acceptance to a postseason NFL exposure such as the Hula Bowl would indicate a decision to enter the NFL after the 2022 season for Podlesny. 

Jack Podlesny is a member of the winningest class in Georgia history, joining the program in 2018 as a walk-on from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia. Since taking over as Georgia's starting kicker in 2020, Podlesny has been a crucial part of Georgia heading to back-to-back playoffs.

In the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama, Podlesny was 2/2 on field goal attempts, including a 49-yarder that narrowed Alabama's lead to 3 prior to the half.

Podlesny handles both field goal duties and kickoffs for Georgia. In 2022, he was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week twice: Kent State (3 for 3) and at Missouri (4 for 4).

Sophomore Jared Zirkel would be the obvious choice for "next in line" for Georgi. However, place kicker Peyton Woodring from the 2023 class will be on campus for a potential competition prior to the kickoff to the 2023 season.... pun intended. 

