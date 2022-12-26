STATS: Comparing Stetson Bennett to CJ Stroud

The stage doesn't get much bigger than what the Peach Bowl in this year's college football playoff will be. Two of college football's most prestigious programs going head to head for a spot in the national championship game. Not only are the stakes high, but the game will also feature two Heisman trophy finalists, who hope to push their teams past the first round of the playoff.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett and Ohio State's CJ Stroud's college football upbringing could not be any more different. Bennett has and continues to formulate one of the greatest stories in the sport's history. A walk-on to one of the most coveted players in his program's history. Stroud on the other hand was perceived as one of the top quarterback prospects coming out of high school and is now a top draft prospect for the upcoming class.

Despite their differences, the two now sit in the same position. The quarterback of one of the four final teams remaining in the fight. So how do the two stack up statistically amongst one another?

Bennett so far this season has thrown for 3,340 yards, completed 68 percent of his passes and scored 27 total touchdowns, 20 of them through the air. Stroud thus far has racked up 3,340 passing yards, completed 66 percent of his passes and thrown for 37 touchdowns. Against power five opponents, Bennett threw for 2,853 passing yards while Stroud threw for 2,399.

Outside of Stroud throwing for more touchdowns this season, the two stacks up pretty evenly statistically speaking. However, when taking a look at how these quarterbacks fared against top 25 opponents, things change a good bit.

Against teams that finished inside the top 25 at the end of the regular season, Bennett threw for 1,472 yards, 13 touchdowns and completed 73 percent of his passes against five opponents. Stroud on the other hand threw for 926 yards, five touchdowns and completed 70 percent of his passes against three opponents.

In a game that features two of the top teams in the nation according to the college football playoff committee, experience against other top teams goes a long way. Bennett not only has the upper hand in the experience department but has also shown to be elite when the lights shine their brightest.

It's no secret that both of these quarterbacks are talented, otherwise, they both wouldn't have had a seat at the Heisman trophy ceremony a couple of weeks ago. Now the two prolific quarterbacks will duel it on the same field in a win-or-go-home situation.

