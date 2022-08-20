Smart Says the Defensive Line is Improving as Fall Camp Comes to a Close

One of the biggest question marks for this year's Georgia team will be how does this defense replace all the talent they lost to the NFL Draft this offseason? It is a question everyone, including Kirby Smart and his staff, is trying to answer as the Bulldogs' season opener versus Oregon takes place in exactly a week.

With 14 days left until facing Oregon in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, a "neutral site" game, Georgia just wrapped up its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon.

As is customary so far during Kirby Smart's tenure as head coach, he met with the media following the action, which was closed to the public. One of the first topics discussed was the defensive line after Smart revealed a week ago that they have a lot of work to do upfront defensively, something they expected, considering it does not have three first-round draft picks as it did a year ago.

Smart informed the press that he thought the defensive front "improved" from last week but still has a ways to go, stating they aren't "where they need to be."

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage

