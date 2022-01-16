BREAKING: Georgia Top Assistant Headed to LSU

Reports have surfaced that Cortez Hankton is expected to take a lateral move to be the wide receiver coach at LSU.

Georgia has seen a tremendous amount of roster turnover already this offseason, with six players entering the portal and nearly a dozen or more expected to declare for the NFL draft, they've now turned their attention to staff attrition as well.

For programs undergoing coaching regime changes, like LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly, that means hiring a coaching staff. And Kelly is all but done with loading up his staff.

Except for the wide receivers coaching position. That's still vacant, and perhaps there's a reason for that. According to FootballScoop.com, Kelly’s top target is University of Georgia assistant Cortez Hankton.

And now, On3 is reporting that Cortez Hankton is expected to take a lateral move to be the wide receiver coach at LSU.

A New Orleans native who spent six years in the NFL after a standout-career at Texas Southern, Hankton also has served as the Bulldogs’ pass game coordinator each of the past three seasons.

In late-November, an Southeastern Conference staff told FootballScoop of Hankton, “He’s coached at Vandy, Ivy League, played in the league and is sharp,” calling him a potential future head coach.

Hankton has been the lead recruiter for the state of Louisiana for the Georgia Bulldogs and has produced elite recruiting classes at the wide receiver position despite not having an "air raid" offense or at least air raid statistics at the position.

A former NFL wide receiver, Hankton was named Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach in February of 2019 after serving the 2018 season as an assistant coach in charge of the receivers.

Hankton joined the Georgia staff in February, 2018, after coaching wide receivers for three seasons at Vanderbilt, where he coached veteran receivers C.J. Duncan and Trent Sherfield along with Caleb Scott and Kalija Lipscomb. Sherfield ended his career among the program’s best in receptions (136) and 1,869 yards.

