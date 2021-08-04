Georgia Commit Malaki Starks Makes SI99

SI All-American has released their initial SI99 rankings for the class of 2022, and Georgia's highest-rated player, Malaki Starks comes in at No. 28 overall.

The SI All-American staff loves the projection of Starks at safety, but it's his overall athleticism and versatility on the football field that has Starks making this list heading into his senior season.

Starks is one of the most dynamic players with the ball in his hands, so much so that SIAA ranked Starks as the No. 3 overall running back in the 2022 class.

Here's what SI had to say about Starks as a ball carrier.

Defensive projections and possibilities aside, Starks profiles as one of America’s top running backs and overall play-makers with the ball in his hands. Against strong competition in the Peach State, there is an effortlessness with his running production from the backfield, even while playing quarterback in 2020 when the whole stadium knew he was toting the rock. Starks just clocked a PR in the 100 meter dash with a 10.55-second mark on May 8. It came about a week before claiming the Georgia state championship with a 24-9 long jump, a top-five mark in the country this year. To say Starks is explosive is an understatement, evident last year as he ran for 1,537 yards and 24 scores as a junior. With power and elite quickness, Starks isn't just a speed prospect with his frame, making him among the toughest to attempt to tackle in America.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.