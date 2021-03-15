WATCH: UGA Commit, Marquis Groves-Killebrew Competes

Marquis Groves-Killebrew was Georgia's first commit in the 2022 cycle and he's continued to improve his game since that time.

Marquis Groves-Killebrew was the first player to commit to the University of Georgia. A 6'2, 185 pound, extremely long cornerback from Brookwood high school, Groves-Killebrew was at the Southern Showdown Sunday morning competing in 7on7.

Killebrew is finally back to full strength after rehabbing from an elbow injury that ended his Junior season at Brookwood. He's your prototypical Georgia corner, with tremendous length and plays with an aggressive nature in press-man coverage.

And that's where he lives. On an Island. For the better part of his high school career and even time on the 7on7 circuit, Killebrew is left in a press man situation. It's something that's going to allow his game to translate really well into college. There aren't a lot of young corners that can walk into college and feel comfortable about playing man to man for four quarters worth of snaps against elite receivers.

That's what they ask you to do at Georgia, and that's where Killebrew is at his best.

He was Charlton Warren's No. 1 corner on his board until Warren left Georgia to become the defensive coordinator at Indiana, and he's remained a priority for this Georgia class, and a mainstay.

Killebrew did tell Dawgs Daily on SI.com however that if and when campus visits return, he will be taking his official visits, as far as where all he will end up going, he hasn't decided.

There's a serious hopefulness surrounding college football about the return of campus visits. Players everywhere are beginning to think they will be able to get back to life as usual in terms of recruiting, and you should expect them all to enjoy it. Even if they are committed to Georgia.

