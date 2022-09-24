Kirby Smart has said in the past that he wanted to see how his team would respond to adversity. Well, he got that opportunity after a litany of mistakes, including turnovers on offense and missed opportunities on defense; the Bulldogs had to fight off adversity as Kent State put up a fight.

The Good: Anything Brock Bowers

The one saving grace for Georgia fans in the first half was the performance of Brock Bowers. The sophomore accounted for 111 total yards in the first half, thanks to his 77 yards rushing and 54 yards receiving. Bowers would finish with 137 yards total after a second half where he didn't see as much action.

The Bad: Miscues on Offense and Defense

Adding to the turnovers, Georgia's offense suffered from drops at receiver. Multiple drops came in the redzone, which saw Georgia ultimately unable to score a touchdown after a third and long sack forced the Georgia offense to trot off the field goal unit, asking Jack Podlesny to kick a field goal.

These miscues in the passing game were unusual for Georgia's offense, which got off to a hot start in the first three games of the season.

So much for all the talk about Georgia's defense replicating its success of keeping opponents out of the endzone like a season ago. Instead, the Bulldogs' defense struggled against a physical and fast Kent State offense.

The Golden Flashes found a lot of unexpected success on the ground against a Georgia defensive front that wasn't getting much push in the second half.

The Ugly: Turnovers...

The Bulldogs managed to have more turnovers in the first half against the Golden Flashes than they had in the three games prior.

It all started with a muffed punt from the usual steady hands of Ladd McConkey. The muffed punt from McConkey set the Golden Flashes up for a field goal, effectively ending any hopes of the Bulldogs defense holding Kent State to a shutout.

Sadly, that muffed punt wasn't the end of the turnovers, as Bennett would later throw his first interception of the year, and the sophomore wide-out McConkey would be stripped of the football, adding to an already bad day at the office.

