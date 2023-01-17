Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer portal or off to the NFL, but it's not just players who have those decisions to make.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has begun to draw interest from not just other college programs but NFL teams as well. This is nothing new as for the last three years that Monken has been at Georgia other organizations and programs have tried to poach the veteran play caller. After posting his most successful offensive season in Athens though, those interests have appeared to increase.

Monken discussed the subject at one of his media availabilities during the college football playoff and provided some very compelling quotes about the subject.

“When you have a good job and they pay me a lot of money, you have to be careful," said Monken. "The grass isn’t always greener, and money isn’t everything." The Georgia offensive coordinator is currently the highest-paid assistant coach in all of college football.

"Now, I value getting paid. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t do this for nothing, but the reality is you have to be careful, because your happiness is in winning. It’s about winning. It’s the fight song in the locker room. That’s what it’s about," said Monken. He also went on to say that he would rather be a part of a winning program in Alaska than a 4-8 team in a city like San Diego.

Over the last three seasons, Georgia has an overall record of 37-3 with Monken as the offensive coordinator along with an SEC title, two playoff appearances and two national titles. If winning is indeed his biggest priority, the Bulldogs certainly check all of the boxes there.

When a football program achieves as much success as Georgia has as of late, then of course other teams are going to come calling, especially for a guy like Monken who has been around the game of football for a very long time and knows what a productive offense looks like. But if what he said in the article is true, then Georgia stands in a great position to retain him for a fourth season which would be a huge plus for the reigning national champions.

