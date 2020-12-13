Georgia's Offense Explodes Against Missouri

Georgia football’s offense came ready to play Saturday afternoon, putting up 615 total yards in a 49-14 victory against Missouri.

The rushing attack accounted for 316 yards, led by sophomore Zamir White's 12 carries for 126 yards, and freshman Daijun Edwards's 103 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback JT Daniels accounted for the rest with 299 passing yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-27 passing.

Georgia’s offense looks completely different than it did in the first half of the season.

Since Daniels took over as the starter, Georgia is averaging 481 yards of total offense and 41.7 points over the three-game span. Yes, Georgia has not played great teams but there is a clear difference in the efficiency of the offense. As the college football playoff selection committee might say, Georgia is passing the “eye test.”

Georgia fans are upset that Daniels was not able to play until after facing Alabama and Florida, but the fans should be excited to see what next season looks like. Nobody likes to hear or say, “next year is our year,” but the offense seems to be clicking now.

The offense has turned a corner, and they will only get better as they spend more time working together. Daniels will get to spend the offseason working with wide receiver George Pickens and the rest of the young receiving corp, assuming he returns.

Nobody is happier about Daniels being in the lineup than Pickens. Just like the rest of the offense, Pickens's production has increased over the last three games. Since Daniels took over, Pickens has 16 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Over the first four games of the season, Pickens had 13 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

With one more regular-season game, and a bowl game left to play, viewers will be interested to see if the offense can keep up the production that has been seen over the last three games.

