LOOK: Georgia Previews National Title Game Uniforms

We are inching closer and closer to the national title game between Georgia and TCU officially kicking off. The Bulldogs come into this game as a 13.5-point favorite and hope to win their second title in as many seasons. TCU on the other hand is searching for its first title since 1938.

This will be the 5th matchup between these 2 programs in a series that Georgia is currently 4-0 in. The last time these 2 teams played was all the way back in 2016 when the Bulldogs defeated TCU 31-23 in the Liberty Bowl.

With the game just a few hours away from getting underway, the Georgia football media team provided an early look at the uniforms the Bulldogs will be repping during the title game. The traditional home red will be worn along with the patch honoring Vince Dooley along with the 2023 college football playoff patch as well.

A win today would secure a 15-0 record for Georgia, something that has never been done in program history. They would also be the first team to repeat as champions in the college football playoff era and just the third team to repeat since 1990.

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

Gameday: Monday, January. 9th, 2023

Monday, January. 9th, 2023 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

