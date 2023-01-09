Skip to main content

LOOK: Georgia Previews National Title Game Uniforms

The Georgia football media page provided an early look at the uniforms the Bulldogs will be repping for the national championship game.

We are inching closer and closer to the national title game between Georgia and TCU officially kicking off. The Bulldogs come into this game as a 13.5-point favorite and hope to win their second title in as many seasons. TCU on the other hand is searching for its first title since 1938. 

This will be the 5th matchup between these 2 programs in a series that Georgia is currently 4-0 in. The last time these 2 teams played was all the way back in 2016 when the Bulldogs defeated TCU 31-23 in the Liberty Bowl.

With the game just a few hours away from getting underway, the Georgia football media team provided an early look at the uniforms the Bulldogs will be repping during the title game. The traditional home red will be worn along with the patch honoring Vince Dooley along with the 2023 college football playoff patch as well. 

A win today would secure a 15-0 record for Georgia, something that has never been done in program history. They would also be the first team to repeat as champions in the college football playoff era and just the third team to repeat since 1990. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

USATSI_19062458
News

National Championship Betting Line Makes Late Move in Dawgs Favor

By Christian Kirby II
11AAFD28-5C07-4486-ADD4-7398FEE5A390
News

Final Thoughts: Dawgs Over Frogs, Why Georgia Should Repeat

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 6.32.33 AM
News

Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.3 TCU

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 12.46.37 PM
News

Sonny Dykes Updates Kendre Miller's Injury Status

By Jonathan Williams
Fl2RHvaaYAUm27D
Football

Score Predictions: Georgia vs TCU

By Christian Goeckel
D25D3626-565D-46F8-8C46-DC891D7FF2AC
News

WATCH: Georgia Releases National Title Game Trailer Voiced by Vince Dooley

By Jonathan Williams
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_1563-X4
News

Dell McGee Previews what Georgia is Expecting from TCU's Defense

By Christian Goeckel
fade
News

LOOK: Stetson Bennett Bringing the "Stequavious" haircut back?

By Christian Goeckel