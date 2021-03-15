WATCH: UGA PWO Logan Johnson Puts on a Show

Logan Johnson is a preferred walk-on in the 2021 class for Georgia and he was back to business as usual on the 7on7 circuit.

Logan Johnson chose to forgo college football scholarship opportunities elsewhere in order to accept a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Georgia.

A Bogart, Georgia native, Logan Johnson dreamt of playing for one program growing up, Georgia. And this summer, that dream will come to fruition as he enrolls and begins playing for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Until then, he's working.

He's working out against some of the nation's top young corners here in Atlanta like 2023 DB, Ethan Nation, and more than holding his own.

This weekend in Carrolton, Georgia, Johnson was competing in a the YPL 7on7, a tournament that featured dozens of Power 5 prospects from the southeast including fellow Georgia commits Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Gunner Stockton.

And "LoJo" as they call him, put on a show. As usual.

This is nothing new for Johnson. If you've followed the 7on7 and camp circuit around Atlanta, he's been doing this. He's got a knack for getting open and doing so quickly.

Then you pair him with Brock Vandagriff at Prince Avenue for the last two seasons of his high school career and he showed an ability to be a serious deep threat.

At Prince Avenue, Johnson had 1620 total yards from scrimmage as a junior and 1168 receiving yards as a senior.

