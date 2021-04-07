JT Daniels Cementing Himself as a Leader

Georgia fans have high hopes for Daniels in 2021. Tuesday's interview should give them even more confidence in him.

If you listen to enough head coach Kirby Smart press conferences, it becomes clear that leadership is one of the most important values he tries to instill in his team.

Leadership qualities are cultivated in Georgia players from the first day they step foot on campus and are honed throughout each season. Smart’s efforts to create team leadership were apparent when Georgia’s starting quarterback, JT Daniels, spoke with reporters on Tuesday.

Quarterbacks are expected to be team leaders. After coming in to start the last four games for Georgia, it was all but certain that Daniel’s would have assumed a leadership role going into this offseason.

It takes a consistent, concerted effort to be an effective leader; JT Daniels is undoubtedly putting in the work to lead the team this spring.

When asked what it means to be a leader at quarterback, JT told reporters, “I think that it’s important that I’ve just focused on my overall body language and my mannerisms. Typically, I’ve always been just more of a laid-back kinda guy, especially on the field.”

Daniels’ calm, laid-back attitude was on full display last season even as he sparked new life into the Dawgs’ offense. When asked about when he became a leader, Daniels answered, “Something we’ve talked about a lot as a team is that everybody on the team is a leader. Whether you’re just joining as a walk-on or you’re Jamaree Salyer, or Lewis [Cine], or [Ameer] Speed or any of them.”

An aspect of Daniels’ personality that has undoubtedly helped him cement his status as a leader for this football is his love for the game. Asked about whether he had a chance to decompress after the 2020 season, JT told reporters, “I don’t need time to decompress; I play this game because I love it. I really don’t need much time away from it.” He also revealed that he hasn’t left Athens since he arrived last summer. The dedication to winning and his teammates, which JT Daniels has displayed during his Georgia career, is inspiring.

Defense wins championships used to be a fundamental rule of football. In todays’ game, that is no longer the case. This maxim has been replaced by the simple fact to win a National Championship; you must have an elite quarterback. No amount of talent at any other position on the field can surpass the boost that having an elite signal-caller gives your team. Georgia fans should feel confident that JT Daniels’ leadership has already proven he is elite in one of the game’s most critical aspects.

