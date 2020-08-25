Georgia football has some work to do on SI All-American's inaugural SI99 list.

Five members of Georgia's 2021 class are on the SI99 rankings. That is five players less than Ohio State, three players less than Alabama, and two prospects behind Clemson.

The 2021 recruiting season is far from over and there are still plenty of undecided prospects on the SI99 list. The Bulldogs are in hot pursuit of five such prospects. Here are the five players who would help close the gap between Georgia and its recruiting rivals.

No. 4 Korey Foreman

California native Korey Foreman is universally praised as one of the five best prospects in the 2021 class, and for good reason. Foreman is an outstanding athlete in the interior defensive line. He already has "SEC-ready" size but has room to get even bigger. Foreman isn't just an impressive physical specimen playing football, he's also fundamentally sound and he displays great instincts. There's a reason why scouts believe he's has the potential to be a future No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

No. 6 Smael Mondon

Paulding County's Smael Mondon is the best linebacker in the SI99 rankings. He's capable of making plays all over the field; near the line of scrimmage on one play, around the sidelines on the next play, and breaking up passes between the hast marks after that. Mondon's ability to break down and react to plays is top-notch. He never stops reading the play and is more than athletic enough to redirect.

No. 13 Amarius Mims

Amarius Mims is an offensive lineman any team would want to build around. The Bleckley County prospect is an intimidating presence at 6-7 and near 300 lbs. Mims isn't just some big, slow lineman easily exposed by more athletic defenders, he is an exceptional athlete himself. Mims still has some developing to do, but with the right offensive line coach, he's a future early-round NFL Draft selection.

No. 36 Maason Smith

Louisiana's Maason Smith is one of the strongest defensive linemen in the 2021 class. He looks like a monster against smaller high school talent, overpowering, and swimming through opposing offensive lines. He does rely too much on his size and will need to refine his game before becoming a star at the college level. But he is a solid tackler, and with his power and size, he'll find ways to contribute early where ever he signs.

No. 41 Terrion Arnold

Arnold was in Athens this past weekend and though many believe he favors Florida currently, Arnold has been a top priority for Georgia throughout the recruiting cycle. Georgia commit, David Daniel has been heavily involved in landing Arnold and pairing with him at the safety position in 2021.

No. 54 Jeremiah Williams

Jeremiah Williams is a pass rusher through-and-through, but his game doesn't end there. The Birmingham native is going to spend a lot of time near the quarterback, but he's just as comfortable dropping back to play zone coverage or to pursue in the running game. At 6-4, Williams is an impressive athlete, but he has room to add some mass.

Georgia has a legitimate shot at landing all of these prospects, though some are much more likely than others. If Kirby Smart pulls it off, that would place six more players inside of the SI99 for Georgia.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.