Richard LeCounte III Back Healthy with the Browns

Former Georgia safety Richard LeCounte III is settling in with his new team in Cleveland with the Browns. He updates his status here.

After four years of roaming Georgia's secondary with over 44 games played, former Georgia safety Richard LeCounte III is now off to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. As a fifth-round draft pick, a roster spot is not guaranteed, but LeCounte is settling in with his new team.

LeCounte recently did an interview with Channel 11, WTOC News where he says he's getting back to where he needs to be:

"Obviously I fell down on the draft boards because of the accident and things like that, but I really wasn’t worried about those things, you know? I knew God would work that out, and that I would have a shot and a chance, and you know, when I got that call, it felt like I was the first pick of the first round."

LeCounte's senior season in Athens was cut short due to a motorcycle accident he was involved in following the 14-6 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Halloween night. LeCounte says he finally feels 100 percent for the first time since that night:

"It’s probably the first time since my accident that I actually feel 100 percent moving around and doing things, so I’m feeling pretty confident in my movements."

Though he's off to the NFL, LeCounte will never forget the memories he made in Athens during his four-year career with the Dawgs. He said, "That was the best time of my life honestly, being in Athens and just being around all the great people and the things there and learning about the traditions that Georgia has, my education, everything that I’m able to stand on to this day, you know, I’m very thankful and, you know, blessed to be a part of a great fan base like Georgia."

LeCounte has a great shot at making the 53-man roster in Cleveland on a Browns team that has playoff and Super Bowl aspirations heading into the 2021 NFL season. Though nothing is guaranteed as a fifth-round draft pick. LeCounte needs to have a strong preseason performance, something that was not awarded to players in his position just a year ago due to COVID-19.

