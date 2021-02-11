Demetris Robertson and Julian Rochester Returning in 2021

Georgia football seniors Demetris Robertson and Julian Rochester are using the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Two more Georgia football players are using the free year of eligibility.

The team confirmed our roster report that wide receiver Demetris Robertson and defensive lineman Julian Rochester are returning to the team this season. Both will be sixth-year seniors in 2021.

Their return is big news for Georgia. Robertson and Rochester have been in Kirby Smart's system for a long time and were already considered leaders. They know what the coaches expect and they instill those expectations into the younger players.

Neither player came back just to lead the team. Robertson and Rochester were among the nations' best recruits in the 2016 recruiting class, but injuries have derailed both of their careers. The free year of eligibility could mend the damage those injuries caused to their NFL Draft stocks.

Rochester was a major part of Georgia's defense during his first three seasons and he started 12 games as a junior in 2018. However, an injury suffered before his senior year limited him to appearing sparingly in just four games. He was eligible for a medical redshirt and returned for a fifth season in 2020. He immediately returned to Georgia's defensive line rotation, but an ACL injury ended his season after just five games.

When healthy, Rochester is a solid defensive lineman capable of playing quality snaps off the bench. His days as a starter are likely over after all his injuries, but his days of contributing will continue as long as he's healthy.

Robertson began his college career at California, catching 50 passes for 767 yards as a true freshman. His sophomore season was off to a hot start before suffering a season-ending injury during the second game of the year. After the 2017 season, Robertson transferred to Georgia and gained immediate eligibility.

Lingering injuries and a lack of continuity in Georgia's offense have limited Robertson's success. He didn't catch a pass in 2018, but he did have a solid 30-catch, 333-yard season in 2019. Robertson's numbers dipped again in 2020 as Georgia's passing game struggled during the first six games.

Robertson proved in 2019 that he's still a potentially dangerous player. He was constantly getting open downfield, but he was on the receiving end of several underthrown passes. Starting quarterback JT Daniels is loaded with confidence and has a stronger arm than Georgia's last three starters. Having him behind center could mean more opportunities for Robertson.

