Spring Defensive Checklist

There are two things Georgia football must do on defense during this year's spring practice season.

Georgia football has fielded some historically great defenses in recent years, but maintaining that success in 2021 won't be simple.

The Bulldogs were depleted in the defensive backfield and have other underlying issues to address in its front seven. If Georgia is going to remain great on defense, it needs to address these two issues this spring.

Replenish depth at linebacker

Georgia's starting group of linebackers might be the in the nation. There's not one player in that group who isn't capable of being an All-American. Plus the unit has cornerstone players Nakobe Dean and Adam Anderson who could take home some hardware at year's end.

The second and third-string is a different story. Besides linebacker Channing Tindall, Georgia doesn't have many experienced players it can rely on down the depth chart. However, like in the defensive backfield, Georgia has plenty of talent it can rely on.

On the edge, MJ Sherman was one of Georgia's biggest signings of the 2020 class. But too much depth ahead of him last year kept him from meaningful playing time. 2021 signee Chaz Chambliss is another player the coaches are excited about.

In the second level, Georgia has four solid players competing to back-up Dean and Quay Walker this year. Rian Davis is a player to watch this spring. He was a tremendous high school player and was considered SEC-ready until a severe leg injury he suffered as a senior. Other linebackers to watch are fellow 2019 signee Trezman Marshall, and newcomers Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey.

Establish hierarchy in the defensive backfield

Losing five defensive backs like Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel, Mark Webb and Tyrique Stevenson will hurt any defense. Cornerback isn't a position where teams frequently rotate players and Georgia was looking at Stevenson to be the future leader of the group.

Now Georgia enters spring with several younger and/or inexperienced defensive backs. Asking the coaches to finish the defensive backfield depth chart this spring would be asking too much. Georgia just needs to create some kind of hierarchy at cornerback and star so it can have some order at the position when fall camp begins.

Fortunately, the Bulldogs have plenty of talent to work with. Redshirt freshmen Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber were among the best cornerbacks in the 2020 class, while newcomers Nyland Green and David Daniel were among the best in the 2021 class. Senior Latavious Brini is coming off a breakout performance in the Peach Bowl. Others like Ameer Speed and Javon Bullard should be overlooked either.