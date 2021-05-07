Reinforcements On the Way at Nickel/STAR for UGA

Georgia Football had a problem at the STAR position after losing the top two players on the depth chart, but the Bulldogs solved that problem with the transfer portal.

Besides cornerback, the only other position of concern on Georgia Football's defense was the nickel/STAR position. Not only did the Bulldogs lose a starter to the NFL Draft, but the backup who played starters minutes entered the transfer portal.

Unlike at cornerback, Georgia already addressed its lack of experience at nickel/STAR by signing 2020 All-American Tykee Smith from the transfer portal. Smith's arrival doesn't just give the Bulldogs a superstar at the position, but it also gives the team time to develop younger players before throwing them into the fire.

Depth Chart

S1: Tykee Smith, junior (transfer)

S2: Latavious Brini, senior

S3: Javon Bullard, freshman

S4: David Daniel, freshman

While Smith didn't participate in spring camp, he's clearly the front-runner for the starting job. He earned All-American honors at West Virginia last season in a defensive backfield that was stellar against the pass. Smith also follows defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, so he's staying with the coach who developed him into an All-American.

Brini was set to take over the starting job after an impressive performance in the Peach Bowl. Instead, he'll add valuable depth to the position. Brini really excels around the line of scrimmage and Georgia could use him in short-yardage situations.

We've heard plenty of good things about Daniel and Bullard, and both played pretty well in the G-Day Game. But Georgia is better off giving them a year to develop at a very difficult position. Nickel/STAR is a hybrid position, so a lot is asked out of those players.

