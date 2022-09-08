Skip to main content

Player Spotlight: Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington was a factor in Georgia's gameplan versus the Ducks.

Georgia lived with two tight ends on the field for most of the game versus. Oregon. One of the main reasons they did this was Oregon had no answers for Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington. 

Hot take… they won’t be the only ones struggling with the duo this season.

Washington was tough to deal with because of his pure size at 6-foot-8 and 265-pounds. The junior had two receptions in the game. One showcased his freakish athleticism as he picked up 25-yards after the catch, shaking off a defender and hurdling over another.

He was also a significant factor in Georgia's run and short passing game. He was making plays with and without the ball. However, Washington was still a focal point in the offense. 

Georgia utilizes his god-given traits, asking him to do more than be another receiver and help out as a blocker. Washington opened up multiple holes in the screen game for the Bulldogs, allowing playmakers like Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey space to work within the open field. Georgia’s record breaking performance after the catch on Saturday was in large part due to Washington’s efforts in space as a blocker.

Washington's contribution to the success of Georgia's offense can be seen through more than what he does as a pass-catcher; his ability as a blocker is something that has NFL scouts drooling over his prospects of entering the NFL Draft this coming April. 

He’s revitalized their run game, using his unique ability to set the edge against linebackers and defensive linemen. He’s revamped a screen game for Georgia that, in years past, has struggled to find consistency. 

Don’t track the catches with Washington, NFL scouts certainly aren’t. They don’t need the box score to see the impact. 

