Source: Darnell Washington Undergoes Surgery

Two potential starters for the season opener against Clemson, Darnell Washington, and Tykee Smith have undergone surgery.

Georgia has already had their fair share of problems this fall camp. With Scott Cochran and Arik Gilbert both away from the team dealing with personal issues, and Warren Ericson having a broken hand, they've experienced their fair share of hurdles already this preseason.

Now, sources have indicated there's been some piling on when it comes to the injury front.

According to sources, Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington have both undergone surgery to repair minor fractures in their foot.

A timetable has not been set for the return of either Tykee Smith or Darnell Washington.

Georgia used Washington mostly as a blocking tight end early last season, which wasn't what he was known for in high school. But he was a fast learner and clearly knew how to use his massive frame in the running game. The playing time he earned as a blocker opened up opportunities for him to catch more passes later in the year.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken started featuring Washington in formations with him lined up near the sidelines and in the slot. After catching just two passes for 59 yards through the first five games of the season, Washington caught five passes for 107 yards in Georgia's last two games.

