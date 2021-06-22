RECAP: Travis Shaw's Visit to Athens Goes Well

Travis Shaw's recruitment is coming closer to an end as the SI All-American named his top four schools prior to his visit to Athens.

Once considered a 2022 recruit that was leaning to Clemson as the top defensive tackle in the country, the pursuit of SI All-American Travis Shaw has lately been a whirlwind. Since the reopening of college visits on June 1, Shaw's recruitment process is starting to narrow its way down to four schools.

Shaw's top schools are Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and North Carolina A&T. Both Georgia and North Carolina have been recruiting the Greensboro, N.C., native hard over the last 15 months and are giving Clemson a run for its money.

During Shaw's time in Athens on his official visit, he was one of many top recruits on campus. It has been heavily reported that Georgia's own four-star linebacker commit to the 2022 class, Jalon Walker, is making Shaw his top priority in this class. Both top recruits are from North Carolina and have kindled a friendship on and off the field.

The Dawgs have continued to show off their new $80 million football facility that opened just days before the NCAA lifted the dead period. In fact head coach Kirby Smart has been a part of the tours around the new facility as 2022 offensive tackle prospect Tyler Booker recorded a video of Smart "getting swole" in the new weight room.

Since the decommitment of Bear Alexander, Georgia is left with Tyre West and Darris Smith as the only defensive linemen currently committed to the 2022 class. Shaw is a priority target for not only the Dawgs, but also for Clemson and North Carolina.

With an official visit to Chapel Hill scheduled later this month, the Tar Heels will look to fight off the momentum gained by Georgia and Clemson over the last month.

