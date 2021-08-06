WATCH: Former UGA WR Tyler Simmons Catches TD Pass

Now, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tyler Simmons caught his first touchdown of the NFL preseason on Thursday night.

Former Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons has bounced around in the National Football League since leaving the Georgia roster after the 2019 season. Now, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Simmons caught his first touchdown of the NFL preseason on Thursday night.

Simmons participated in Georgia's Pro Day earlier this week and managed to attract the attention of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North franchise signed Simmons on Friday.

Pittsburgh gives Simmons a second shot at the NFL after his first was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic canceled UGA's Pro Day last year and Simmons went undrafted.

The Houston Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent and he remained with the team through the summer before being cut. Simmons spent two weeks on the Texans' practice squad before they released him. Simmons didn't sign with another squad during the 2020 season.

Simmons wasn't a statistical juggernaut at Georgia. In four seasons, he accumulated 658 yards of offense and five touchdowns. He's most known for a blocked punt in the 2018 National Championship Game that was overturned by a bad offside penalty.

What Simmons lacks in numbers, he makes up for with athleticism. He's fast and agile, and he has good size for a receiver at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds. Simmons is the kind of athlete most NFL coaches believe they can develop into a reliable professional player.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.