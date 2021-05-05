UGA Opens as Underdog Against Clemson

Early betting lines may not be the most predictive analysis for picking a college football game-winner, but they can show the sentiments surrounding each team heading into the season.

FanDuel, a website for sports gambling, has released their first betting line of the 2021 season, setting Clemson as a 3-point favorite over the Dawgs in their Week One matchup in Charlotte, N.C. The neutral-site opener is the biggest game on the slate for college football’s opening weekend and is sure to be one of the most discussed topics heading into the season.

A 3-point spread equates to about a 57.4 percent chance to win the football game outright. While not a coin flip, those aren’t overwhelming odds for Georgia to overcome. However, the Dawgs will have their work cut out for them as their rebuilt offensive line will match up against Clemson’s veteran defensive front, which is expected to be one of the best in the nation. The Dawgs themselves are no slouch in that department, but the front seven will have to play well enough to cover for an inexperienced secondary group. Clemson has its own problems with inexperience, especially at the quarterback position. Sophomore DJ Uiagalelei has only started in two games coming into the season but is considered one of the most talented young players in college football.

Fans shouldn’t set too much stock in a Week One betting line set in May, but it does indicate that the betting market believes that Clemson will be the better team heading into the season. Georgia fans are confident that this won’t be the case and hope that this meeting with Clemson will go similar to the last game the two teams played.

