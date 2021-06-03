Updated Receiver Depth Chart Following Arik Gilbert's Commitment

You may know Arik Gilbert as a tight end, but with his athletic profile and Georgia Football's deep roster at tight end, Gilbert will make a position change in Athens.

In Todd Monken's offense, expect Gilbert to play wide receiver most often. Here's how that affects Dawgs Daily's projected depth chart at that position.

Arik Gilbert

Gilbert claims the top spot almost by default. For starters, he is a freak athlete. Few defenders can catch Gilbert in the open field. Those who can will struggle to bring his 6-5, 250-lb. frame down. Gilbert is a physical mismatch in tight coverage. He uses his large frame to keep defenders behind him before attacking the ball in the air.

Second, he brings much-needed experience to the receiver position. Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards in just eight games last season. Keep in mind, the SEC played a conference-only schedule last season, so those numbers come against solid competition. He wasn't padding his stats against Conference USA opponents.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Rosemy-Jacksaint was due for a breakout performance before his injury. He filled in for George Pickens against Florida, got wide open in the middle of the field in the first quarter, and scored a touchdown to put Georgia ahead 14-0. Unfortunately, he broke his leg while crossing the goal line, but he showed his potential on that play.

Rosemy-Jacksaint wasn't healthy enough to compete in the spring, but he was working out with the team. A video of him posted after spring camp stirred excitement about his future. The video showed Rosemy-Jacksaint making a one-handed (no body-assist) catch in the air. His ankle appeared healthy and his soft hands were on display. That was the potential playmaking ability that earned him comparisons to Pickens in high school.

Adonai Mitchell

The breakout offensive star at G-Day was Mitchell. He had an amazing day catching seven J.T. Daniels' passes for 105 yards with one score. Before that final scrimmage, Mitchell was turning heads on the practice field. He impressed coaches with his route running, using a variety of tricks to elude defenders in coverage.

Justin Robinson

Another receiver who had a big spring was Robinson, but unfortunately, he wasn't available for the G-Day Game. He's a slimmer version of Gilbert at 6-4 and 220 lbs. Robinson has good ball skills and he especially puts them to use in the air.

Robinson is still unknown. He played in an option offense in high school, joined Georgia as a mid-tier recruit in 2020 and missed valuable practice time because of COVID-19. However, the little bit we've seen of him is impressive.

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI